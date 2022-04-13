Has Designer Brands (DBI) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Designer Brands (DBI) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Designer Brands is one of 232 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Designer Brands is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DBI's full-year earnings has moved 9.4% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, DBI has returned 0.6% so far this year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have lost an average of 11.6%. This means that Designer Brands is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Retail-Wholesale stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Dollar Tree (DLTR). The stock has returned 19% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Dollar Tree's current year EPS has increased 8.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Designer Brands is a member of the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, which includes 43 individual companies and currently sits at #91 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 27.6% so far this year, so DBI is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Dollar Tree belongs to the Retail - Discount Stores industry. This 8-stock industry is currently ranked #87. The industry has moved -1.7% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track Designer Brands and Dollar Tree. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

