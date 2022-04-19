Has Delta Apparel (DLA) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Delta Apparel (DLA) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

Delta Apparel is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 287 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #13. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Delta Apparel is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DLA's full-year earnings has moved 9.2% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, DLA has moved about 4.1% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of -16.5%. This means that Delta Apparel is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Consumer Discretionary stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Marriott International (MAR). The stock has returned 10.8% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Marriott International's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5.1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Delta Apparel belongs to the Textile - Apparel industry, a group that includes 20 individual companies and currently sits at #70 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 13.9% so far this year, so DLA is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Marriott International falls under the Hotels and Motels industry. Currently, this industry has 15 stocks and is ranked #229. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +1.1%.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track Delta Apparel and Marriott International. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

