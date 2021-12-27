Has Delta Apparel (DLA) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Delta Apparel (DLA) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

Delta Apparel is one of 274 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #12 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Delta Apparel is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DLA's full-year earnings has moved 5.7% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, DLA has gained about 42.5% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of -10.7% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Delta Apparel is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Consumer Discretionary stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Entravision Communications (EVC). The stock has returned 154.9% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Entravision Communications' current year EPS has increased 14.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Delta Apparel belongs to the Textile - Apparel industry, a group that includes 22 individual companies and currently sits at #64 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 8.2% so far this year, so DLA is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Entravision Communications belongs to the Broadcast Radio and Television industry. This 21-stock industry is currently ranked #162. The industry has moved +8.1% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to Delta Apparel and Entravision Communications as they could maintain their solid performance.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.