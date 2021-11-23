Has Delta Apparel (DLA) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Delta Apparel (DLA) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

Delta Apparel is one of 273 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Delta Apparel is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DLA's full-year earnings has moved 5.7% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, DLA has returned 48.3% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have lost an average of 7.2%. As we can see, Delta Apparel is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Entravision Communications (EVC). The stock is up 186.5% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Entravision Communications' current year EPS has increased 27% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Delta Apparel belongs to the Textile - Apparel industry, a group that includes 22 individual companies and currently sits at #72 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 25.2% so far this year, so DLA is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Entravision Communications falls under the Broadcast Radio and Television industry. Currently, this industry has 21 stocks and is ranked #107. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +14.8%.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track Delta Apparel and Entravision Communications. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

