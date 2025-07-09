Has Dell Technologies (DELL) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Dell Technologies (DELL) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Dell Technologies is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 607 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Dell Technologies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DELL's full-year earnings has moved 6.8% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that DELL has returned about 7.9% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 7%. This means that Dell Technologies is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Computer and Technology stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Advantest Corp. (ATEYY). The stock has returned 33.2% year-to-date.

For Advantest Corp., the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Dell Technologies belongs to the Computer - Micro Computers industry, a group that includes 4 individual stocks and currently sits at #90 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 15.6% this year, meaning that DELL is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Advantest Corp. falls under the Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry. Currently, this industry has 5 stocks and is ranked #26. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +2.4%.

Investors interested in the Computer and Technology sector may want to keep a close eye on Dell Technologies and Advantest Corp. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

