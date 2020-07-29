Has Dell Technologies (DELL) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Dell Technologies (DELL) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of DELL and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.

Dell Technologies is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 606 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. DELL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DELL's full-year earnings has moved 3.61% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, DELL has returned 15.53% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 14.52%. This shows that Dell Technologies is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, DELL belongs to the Computers - IT Services industry, which includes 29 individual stocks and currently sits at #191 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 15.05% so far this year, meaning that DELL is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Computer and Technology sector will want to keep a close eye on DELL as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

