Has Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. (DKL) Outpaced Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. (DKL) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.

Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. is a member of the Oils-Energy sector. This group includes 268 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. DKL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DKL's full-year earnings has moved 33.01% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that DKL has returned about 0.16% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Oils-Energy group have lost about 37.11% on average. This shows that Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, DKL is a member of the Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry, which includes 15 individual companies and currently sits at #216 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 40.15% so far this year, so DKL is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Oils-Energy sector will want to keep a close eye on DKL as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

