Has Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. (DKL) Outpaced Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Oils-Energy space have likely heard of Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. (DKL), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. is one of 270 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. DKL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DKL's full-year earnings has moved 33.01% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, DKL has moved about 0.03% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have lost an average of 33.02%. This shows that Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, DKL belongs to the Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry, a group that includes 15 individual companies and currently sits at #173 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 36.08% this year, meaning that DKL is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

DKL will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

