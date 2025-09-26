Has Delek Logistics Partners (DKL) Outpaced Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. (DKL) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. is a member of our Oils-Energy group, which includes 240 different companies and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DKL's full-year earnings has moved 0.8% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that DKL has returned about 8.9% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have gained an average of 7.4%. This means that Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Oils-Energy sector, Galp Energia SGPS SA (GLPEY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 16.6%.

Over the past three months, Galp Energia SGPS SA's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 22.9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. is a member of the Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry, which includes 6 individual companies and currently sits at #64 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 9.8% so far this year, meaning that DKL is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Galp Energia SGPS SA falls under the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry. Currently, this industry has 13 stocks and is ranked #68. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +21.6%.

Investors with an interest in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to track Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. and Galp Energia SGPS SA. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

