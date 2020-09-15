Has Deere (DE) Outpaced Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Industrial Products space have likely heard of Deere (DE), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Deere is a member of the Industrial Products sector. This group includes 213 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #7. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. DE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DE's full-year earnings has moved 22.93% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, DE has moved about 26.01% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Industrial Products sector has returned an average of 1.30% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Deere is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, DE belongs to the Manufacturing - Farm Equipment industry, which includes 7 individual stocks and currently sits at #27 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 22.60% so far this year, meaning that DE is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Industrial Products stocks should continue to track DE. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.