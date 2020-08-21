Has Deere (DE) Outpaced Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Deere (DE) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of DE and the rest of the Industrial Products group's stocks.

Deere is a member of the Industrial Products sector. This group includes 213 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. DE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DE's full-year earnings has moved 5.18% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, DE has gained about 10.30% so far this year. In comparison, Industrial Products companies have returned an average of -0.94%. This means that Deere is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, DE belongs to the Manufacturing - Farm Equipment industry, a group that includes 7 individual stocks and currently sits at #33 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 8.53% so far this year, meaning that DE is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Industrial Products sector will want to keep a close eye on DE as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.