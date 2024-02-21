Has Deckers Outdoor (DECK) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Deckers (DECK) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Deckers is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 218 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Deckers is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DECK's full-year earnings has moved 14.7% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that DECK has returned about 28.8% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 5.2% on average. This means that Deckers is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Target (TGT). The stock is up 5.3% year-to-date.

In Target's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 0.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Deckers belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, a group that includes 42 individual stocks and currently sits at #151 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 10.5% this year, meaning that DECK is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Target, however, belongs to the Retail - Discount Stores industry. Currently, this 8-stock industry is ranked #84. The industry has moved +7.3% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to Deckers and Target as they could maintain their solid performance.

