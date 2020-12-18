Has Deckers Outdoor (DECK) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Deckers Outdoor (DECK) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Deckers Outdoor is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 238 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. DECK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DECK's full-year earnings has moved 22.58% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that DECK has returned about 78.23% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of 14.79% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Deckers Outdoor is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, DECK belongs to the Shoes and Retail Apparel industry, a group that includes 11 individual stocks and currently sits at #74 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 35.03% so far this year, so DECK is performing better in this area.

DECK will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

