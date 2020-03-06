Has Deckers Outdoor (DECK) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Deckers Outdoor (DECK) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Deckers Outdoor is one of 240 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. DECK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DECK's full-year earnings has moved 5.18% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, DECK has moved about 2.29% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of -13.45% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Deckers Outdoor is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, DECK belongs to the Shoes and Retail Apparel industry, which includes 13 individual stocks and currently sits at #114 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 11.75% this year, meaning that DECK is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

DECK will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

