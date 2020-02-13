Has Deckers Outdoor (DECK) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Deckers Outdoor (DECK) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

Deckers Outdoor is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 241 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. DECK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DECK's full-year earnings has moved 5.18% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, DECK has moved about 18.08% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of 1.76% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Deckers Outdoor is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, DECK belongs to the Shoes and Retail Apparel industry, a group that includes 13 individual companies and currently sits at #110 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 1.18% so far this year, meaning that DECK is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Consumer Discretionary sector will want to keep a close eye on DECK as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

