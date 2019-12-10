Has Deckers Outdoor (DECK) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Deckers Outdoor (DECK) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Deckers Outdoor is one of 243 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #13 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. DECK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DECK's full-year earnings has moved 4.52% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, DECK has returned 27.65% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have gained about 24.49% on average. This means that Deckers Outdoor is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, DECK belongs to the Shoes and Retail Apparel industry, which includes 12 individual stocks and currently sits at #204 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 31.75% so far this year, so DECK is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

DECK will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

