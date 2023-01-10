Has Deckers Outdoor (DECK) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Deckers (DECK) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Deckers is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 283 different companies and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Deckers is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DECK's full-year earnings has moved 0% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, DECK has gained about 1.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have lost about 31.5% on average. This shows that Deckers is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 8.5%.

For Hilton Grand Vacations, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Deckers belongs to the Shoes and Retail Apparel industry, a group that includes 11 individual companies and currently sits at #29 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 22.4% so far this year, so DECK is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Hilton Grand Vacations falls under the Hotels and Motels industry. Currently, this industry has 15 stocks and is ranked #146. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -10.5%.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track Deckers and Hilton Grand Vacations. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

