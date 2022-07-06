Has Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (DCPH) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 1192 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DCPH's full-year earnings has moved 10.7% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, DCPH has gained about 39.6% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -13.6% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (EIGR) is another Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 28.3%.

In Eiger BioPharmaceuticals' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 1.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 559 individual stocks and currently sits at #76 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 20.5% this year, meaning that DCPH is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals as they could maintain their solid performance.

