Has DCP Midstream Partners, (DCP) Outpaced Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Oils-Energy space have likely heard of DCP Midstream Partners, (DCP), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

DCP Midstream Partners, is a member of our Oils-Energy group, which includes 257 different companies and currently sits at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. DCP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DCP's full-year earnings has moved 50.65% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, DCP has gained about 11.61% so far this year. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have gained an average of 10.06%. As we can see, DCP Midstream Partners, is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, DCP is a member of the Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry, which includes 13 individual companies and currently sits at #54 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 7.40% so far this year, so DCP is performing better in this area.

Investors in the Oils-Energy sector will want to keep a close eye on DCP as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

