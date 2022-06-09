Has DBV Technologies (DBVT) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

DBV Technologies S.A. is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1182 different companies and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. DBV Technologies S.A. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DBVT's full-year earnings has moved 21.6% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, DBVT has gained about 13.1% so far this year. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 12.2%. As we can see, DBV Technologies S.A. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Chinook Therapeutics (KDNY). The stock has returned 8.5% year-to-date.

In Chinook Therapeutics' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 12.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, DBV Technologies S.A. belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 550 individual companies and currently sits at #105 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 22.4% this year, meaning that DBVT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Chinook Therapeutics falls under the Medical - Drugs industry. Currently, this industry has 231 stocks and is ranked #148. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -22%.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track DBV Technologies S.A. and Chinook Therapeutics. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

