Has DaVita (DVA) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of DaVita (DVA), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

DaVita is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 888 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. DVA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DVA's full-year earnings has moved 1.13% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, DVA has moved about 12.62% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of 0.21% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that DaVita is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, DVA belongs to the Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry, a group that includes 17 individual companies and currently sits at #90 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 1.74% so far this year, meaning that DVA is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Medical sector will want to keep a close eye on DVA as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.