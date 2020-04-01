Has DaVita (DVA) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of DaVita (DVA), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of DVA and the rest of the Medical group's stocks.

DaVita is one of 896 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. DVA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DVA's full-year earnings has moved 9.01% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, DVA has moved about 1.37% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of -12.78%. As we can see, DaVita is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, DVA belongs to the Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry, a group that includes 17 individual stocks and currently sits at #54 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 15.30% so far this year, meaning that DVA is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track DVA. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

