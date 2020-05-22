Has Datadog (DDOG) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Datadog (DDOG), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Datadog is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 613 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. DDOG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DDOG's full-year earnings has moved 85.71% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, DDOG has gained about 84.99% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 2.69%. This means that Datadog is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, DDOG belongs to the Internet - Software industry, which includes 90 individual stocks and currently sits at #30 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 26.46% so far this year, so DDOG is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track DDOG. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.