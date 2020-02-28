Has Datadog (DDOG) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Datadog (DDOG), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of DDOG and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.

Datadog is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 630 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. DDOG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DDOG's full-year earnings has moved 26.32% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that DDOG has returned about 21.47% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of -3.92% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Datadog is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, DDOG belongs to the Internet - Software industry, a group that includes 91 individual stocks and currently sits at #155 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 5.96% so far this year, meaning that DDOG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

DDOG will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

