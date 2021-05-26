Has Darden Restaurants (DRI) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Darden Restaurants (DRI) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Darden Restaurants is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 208 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. DRI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DRI's full-year earnings has moved 22.60% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, DRI has returned 17.89% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have lost about 1.93% on average. This means that Darden Restaurants is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, DRI belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry, a group that includes 40 individual companies and currently sits at #86 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 9.04% this year, meaning that DRI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

DRI will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.