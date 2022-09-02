Has DAQO New Energy (DQ) Outpaced Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?

The Basic Materials group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Daqo New Energy (DQ) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Daqo New Energy is one of 239 companies in the Basic Materials group. The Basic Materials group currently sits at #12 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Daqo New Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DQ's full-year earnings has moved 20.8% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, DQ has returned 69.4% so far this year. In comparison, Basic Materials companies have returned an average of -13.2%. This means that Daqo New Energy is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Basic Materials stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Livent (LTHM). The stock is up 25.7% year-to-date.

For Livent, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 12.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Daqo New Energy is a member of the Chemical - Specialty industry, which includes 34 individual companies and currently sits at #59 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 22.6% this year, meaning that DQ is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Livent is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Basic Materials sector may want to keep a close eye on Daqo New Energy and Livent as they attempt to continue their solid performance.





Want to Know the #1 Semiconductor Stock for 2022?

Few people know how promising the semiconductor market is. Over the last couple of years, disruptions to the supply chain have caused shortages in several industries. The absence of one single semiconductor can stop all operations in certain industries.

This year, companies that create and produce this essential material will have incredible pricing power. For a limited time, Zacks is revealing the top semiconductor stock for 2022. You'll find it in our new Special Report, One Semiconductor Stock Stands to Gain the Most.

Today, it's yours free with no obligation.>>Give me access to my free special report.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



DAQO New Energy Corp. (DQ): Free Stock Analysis Report



Livent Corporation (LTHM): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.