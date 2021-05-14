Has Danaos (DAC) Outpaced Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Danaos (DAC) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Danaos is a member of our Transportation group, which includes 142 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. DAC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DAC's full-year earnings has moved 1.84% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, DAC has moved about 158.84% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Transportation stocks have gained an average of 8.44%. This means that Danaos is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, DAC belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry, a group that includes 44 individual companies and currently sits at #93 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 25.14% so far this year, meaning that DAC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

DAC will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Danaos Corporation (DAC): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.