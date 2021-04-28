Has Danaos (DAC) Outpaced Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Transportation stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Danaos (DAC) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Transportation peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Danaos is one of 143 companies in the Transportation group. The Transportation group currently sits at #11 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. DAC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DAC's full-year earnings has moved 33.77% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, DAC has returned 149.14% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Transportation group have gained about 11.21% on average. This means that Danaos is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, DAC belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry, a group that includes 45 individual companies and currently sits at #92 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 44.46% this year, meaning that DAC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Transportation sector will want to keep a close eye on DAC as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Danaos Corporation (DAC): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.