Has Danaos (DAC) Outpaced Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Danaos (DAC) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Transportation peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Danaos is a member of our Transportation group, which includes 139 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Danaos is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DAC's full-year earnings has moved 19.5% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that DAC has returned about 235.2% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Transportation companies have returned an average of 10.2%. This means that Danaos is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Transportation sector, Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 263.3%.

Over the past three months, Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 22.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Danaos belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry, which includes 44 individual stocks and currently sits at #70 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 56.9% this year, meaning that DAC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. is also part of the same industry.

Danaos and Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.