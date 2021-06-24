Has Daimler (DDAIF) Outpaced Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Daimler (DDAIF) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Auto-Tires-Trucks peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Daimler is one of 104 individual stocks in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. DDAIF is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DDAIF's full-year earnings has moved 35.51% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, DDAIF has gained about 33.03% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector has returned an average of 2.21% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Daimler is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Breaking things down more, DDAIF is a member of the Automotive - Foreign industry, which includes 23 individual companies and currently sits at #115 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 11.35% so far this year, so DDAIF is performing better in this area.

DDAIF will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

