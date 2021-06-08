Has Daimler (DDAIF) Outpaced Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Daimler (DDAIF) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Auto-Tires-Trucks peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Daimler is a member of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group includes 105 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. DDAIF is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DDAIF's full-year earnings has moved 32.45% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, DDAIF has gained about 39.17% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Auto-Tires-Trucks group have gained about 1.91% on average. This shows that Daimler is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, DDAIF belongs to the Automotive - Foreign industry, which includes 23 individual stocks and currently sits at #110 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 11.91% so far this year, meaning that DDAIF is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to DDAIF as it looks to continue its solid performance.

