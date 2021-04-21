Has Daimler (DDAIF) Outpaced Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?

The Auto-Tires-Trucks group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Daimler (DDAIF) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Auto-Tires-Trucks peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Daimler is a member of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group includes 105 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. DDAIF is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DDAIF's full-year earnings has moved 30.58% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, DDAIF has moved about 30.45% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks have gained an average of 0.95%. As we can see, Daimler is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, DDAIF is a member of the Automotive - Foreign industry, which includes 23 individual companies and currently sits at #44 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 4.67% so far this year, so DDAIF is performing better in this area.

Investors with an interest in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to track DDAIF. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

