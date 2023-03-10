Has Daikin Industries (DKILY) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Daikin Industries (DKILY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Daikin Industries is one of 647 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Daikin Industries is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DKILY's full-year earnings has moved 6.5% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, DKILY has returned 14.5% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 11.2% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Daikin Industries is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Broadcom Inc. (AVGO). The stock is up 11.3% year-to-date.

In Broadcom Inc.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Daikin Industries belongs to the Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry, a group that includes 31 individual stocks and currently sits at #167 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 3.8% so far this year, so DKILY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Broadcom Inc. belongs to the Electronics - Semiconductors industry. This 40-stock industry is currently ranked #107. The industry has moved +18.5% year to date.

Investors interested in the Computer and Technology sector may want to keep a close eye on Daikin Industries and Broadcom Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

