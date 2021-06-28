Has D.R. Horton (DHI) Outpaced Other Construction Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Construction space have likely heard of D.R. Horton (DHI), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of DHI and the rest of the Construction group's stocks.

D.R. Horton is one of 98 companies in the Construction group. The Construction group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. DHI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DHI's full-year earnings has moved 14.64% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, DHI has returned 28.92% so far this year. At the same time, Construction stocks have gained an average of 19.04%. This means that D.R. Horton is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, DHI belongs to the Building Products - Home Builders industry, a group that includes 19 individual stocks and currently sits at #21 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 15.61% this year, meaning that DHI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to DHI as it looks to continue its solid performance.

