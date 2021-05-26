Has D.R. Horton (DHI) Outpaced Other Construction Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Construction stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has D.R. Horton (DHI) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

D.R. Horton is a member of our Construction group, which includes 98 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. DHI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DHI's full-year earnings has moved 6.02% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, DHI has returned 35.23% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Construction group have gained about 20.69% on average. This means that D.R. Horton is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, DHI belongs to the Building Products - Home Builders industry, a group that includes 19 individual companies and currently sits at #29 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 19.97% this year, meaning that DHI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

DHI will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

