Has D.R. Horton (DHI) Outpaced Other Construction Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Construction stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is D.R. Horton (DHI) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.

D.R. Horton is one of 100 companies in the Construction group. The Construction group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. DHI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DHI's full-year earnings has moved 4.81% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, DHI has gained about 14.56% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Construction group have gained about 1.42% on average. As we can see, D.R. Horton is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, DHI belongs to the Building Products - Home Builders industry, a group that includes 18 individual stocks and currently sits at #24 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 16.78% so far this year, so DHI is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

DHI will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

