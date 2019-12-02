Has D.R. Horton (DHI) Outpaced Other Construction Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Construction space have likely heard of D.R. Horton (DHI), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.

D.R. Horton is one of 101 individual stocks in the Construction sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. DHI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DHI's full-year earnings has moved 6.43% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, DHI has moved about 59.69% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Construction stocks have gained an average of 40.41%. This shows that D.R. Horton is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, DHI belongs to the Building Products - Home Builders industry, which includes 19 individual stocks and currently sits at #35 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 53.18% so far this year, meaning that DHI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

DHI will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

