Has D.R. Horton (DHI) Outpaced Other Construction Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Construction space have likely heard of D.R. Horton (DHI), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Construction sector should help us answer this question.

D.R. Horton is a member of our Construction group, which includes 101 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. DHI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DHI's full-year earnings has moved 0.82% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, DHI has gained about 56.58% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Construction sector has returned an average of 40.21% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that D.R. Horton is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, DHI is a member of the Building Products - Home Builders industry, which includes 19 individual companies and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 49.54% this year, meaning that DHI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Construction sector will want to keep a close eye on DHI as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

