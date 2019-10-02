Has CyberArk Software (CYBR) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of CyberArk Software (CYBR), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

CyberArk Software is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 633 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. CYBR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CYBR's full-year earnings has moved 7.41% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, CYBR has moved about 36.66% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 20.49% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that CyberArk Software is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, CYBR belongs to the Security industry, a group that includes 10 individual stocks and currently sits at #115 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 9.14% so far this year, so CYBR is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track CYBR. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

