Has Cutera (CUTR) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Cutera (CUTR) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Cutera is one of 667 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Cutera is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CUTR's full-year earnings has moved 18.8% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that CUTR has returned about 46.1% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have lost an average of 22.6%. This means that Cutera is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Computer and Technology stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Jack Henry (JKHY). The stock has returned 11.5% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Jack Henry's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Cutera is a member of the Lasers Systems and Components industry, which includes 6 individual companies and currently sits at #188 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 25.7% this year, meaning that CUTR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Jack Henry, however, belongs to the Electronics - Miscellaneous Services industry. Currently, this 3-stock industry is ranked #96. The industry has moved +3.7% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Computer and Technology sector may want to keep a close eye on Cutera and Jack Henry as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

