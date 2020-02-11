Has CURO Group Holdings (CURO) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. CURO Group Holdings (CURO) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

CURO Group Holdings is a member of our Finance group, which includes 840 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. CURO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CURO's full-year earnings has moved 6.83% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that CURO has returned about 7.80% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Finance stocks have gained an average of 0.60%. This means that CURO Group Holdings is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, CURO belongs to the Financial - Consumer Loans industry, a group that includes 21 individual companies and currently sits at #112 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 0.20% so far this year, meaning that CURO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track CURO. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

