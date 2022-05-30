Has Cumulus Media (CMLS) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Cumulus Media (CMLS) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Cumulus Media is one of 284 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Cumulus Media is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CMLS' full-year earnings has moved 7.2% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, CMLS has returned 1.7% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have lost an average of 25.8%. This shows that Cumulus Media is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Consumer Discretionary stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Civeo (CVEO). The stock has returned 50% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Civeo's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 22.7%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Cumulus Media is a member of the Broadcast Radio and Television industry, which includes 22 individual companies and currently sits at #97 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 50.6% so far this year, meaning that CMLS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Civeo, however, belongs to the Hotels and Motels industry. Currently, this 15-stock industry is ranked #81. The industry has moved -6% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Consumer Discretionary sector may want to keep a close eye on Cumulus Media and Civeo as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

