Has Cummins (CMI) Outpaced Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?

The Auto-Tires-Trucks group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Cummins (CMI) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Cummins is one of 101 companies in the Auto-Tires-Trucks group. The Auto-Tires-Trucks group currently sits at #13 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Cummins is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CMI's full-year earnings has moved 2% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, CMI has returned 24.7% so far this year. In comparison, Auto-Tires-Trucks companies have returned an average of -7.1%. This shows that Cummins is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector, Douglas Dynamics (PLOW), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 41.3%.

For Douglas Dynamics, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 9.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Cummins is a member of the Automotive - Internal Combustion Engines industry, which includes 1 individual companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 25% so far this year, so CMI is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

In contrast, Douglas Dynamics falls under the Automotive - Replacement Parts industry. Currently, this industry has 7 stocks and is ranked #73. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +3.6%.

Going forward, investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to Cummins and Douglas Dynamics as they could maintain their solid performance.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.