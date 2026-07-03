Has CSX (CSX) Outpaced Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Transportation stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is CSX (CSX) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.

CSX is one of 110 individual stocks in the Transportation sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. CSX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CSX's full-year earnings has moved 3.1% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, CSX has moved about 34.9% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Transportation sector has returned an average of 16.6% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, CSX is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW). The stock is up 18.1% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, C.H. Robinson Worldwide's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.2%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, CSX belongs to the Transportation - Rail industry, a group that includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #105 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 22.4% so far this year, so CSX is performing better in this area.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, however, belongs to the Transportation - Services industry. Currently, this 20-stock industry is ranked #156. The industry has moved +11% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Transportation stocks should continue to track CSX and C.H. Robinson Worldwide. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.