Has CSL Limited Sponsored (CSLLY) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is CSL Limited Sponsored (CSLLY) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

CSL Limited Sponsored is a member of our Medical group, which includes 905 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. CSLLY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CSLLY's full-year earnings has moved 3.37% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, CSLLY has returned 8.23% so far this year. At the same time, Medical stocks have gained an average of 2.22%. As we can see, CSL Limited Sponsored is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

To break things down more, CSLLY belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 387 individual companies and currently sits at #87 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 0.32% so far this year, so CSLLY is performing better in this area.

Investors in the Medical sector will want to keep a close eye on CSLLY as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

