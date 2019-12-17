Has Crown Castle International (CCI) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Crown Castle International (CCI) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

Crown Castle International is one of 840 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. CCI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CCI's full-year earnings has moved 0.85% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, CCI has returned 23.82% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 20.02% on average. This shows that Crown Castle International is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, CCI belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry, which includes 117 individual stocks and currently sits at #87 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 23.48% so far this year, so CCI is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Finance sector will want to keep a close eye on CCI as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

