Has Crown Castle International (CCI) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Crown Castle International (CCI) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Crown Castle International is a member of our Finance group, which includes 843 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. CCI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CCI's full-year earnings has moved 0.85% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, CCI has gained about 20.95% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of 17.96% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Crown Castle International is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, CCI belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry, a group that includes 117 individual companies and currently sits at #92 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 24.11% so far this year, meaning that CCI is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Finance sector will want to keep a close eye on CCI as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

