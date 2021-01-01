Has CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of CRWD and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.

CrowdStrike Holdings is one of 632 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. CRWD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRWD's full-year earnings has moved 27.81% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, CRWD has gained about 324.74% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have about 0% on average. This means that CrowdStrike Holdings is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, CRWD belongs to the Internet - Software industry, a group that includes 104 individual companies and currently sits at #194 in the Zacks Industry Rank.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to CRWD as it looks to continue its solid performance.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.