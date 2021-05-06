Stocks

Has CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

CrowdStrike Holdings is one of 621 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. CRWD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRWD's full-year earnings has moved -212.74% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that CRWD has returned about -8.77% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 10.36%. This means that CrowdStrike Holdings is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Breaking things down more, CRWD is a member of the Internet - Software industry, which includes 112 individual companies and currently sits at #189 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 15.28% so far this year, meaning that CRWD is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to CRWD as it looks to continue its solid performance.


