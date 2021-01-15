Has Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) Outpaced Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Business Services space have likely heard of Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.

Cross Country Healthcare is one of 213 companies in the Business Services group. The Business Services group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. CCRN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CCRN's full-year earnings has moved 74.44% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, CCRN has returned 3.61% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Business Services sector has returned an average of -4.14% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Cross Country Healthcare is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, CCRN belongs to the Staffing Firms industry, a group that includes 16 individual stocks and currently sits at #107 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 5.73% so far this year, so CCRN is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Business Services sector will want to keep a close eye on CCRN as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

